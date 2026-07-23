AI Consult helps Kenyan clinicians diagnose patients in 16 clinics
Technology
A new study published this summer shows that an AI tool called AI Consult is helping clinicians in Kenya make better diagnoses.
Tested across 16 clinics with nearly 10,000 patient visits, the AI uses a simple traffic light system (green for all clear, yellow for caution, and red for urgent issues) to flag possible health problems as clinicians write their notes.
Researchers want worldwide AI consult rollout
The tool (powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o) caught real issues, like spotting a heart defect in a baby that might have been missed.
Clinical officers using the AI gave higher-quality care and saw fewer treatment failures (down by 23%, though not statistically significant).
Researchers now want to roll out AI Consult worldwide but say human oversight is key to avoid mistakes.