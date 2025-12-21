'AI could be used to control society,' warns sociologist Technology Dec 21, 2025

Sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom is raising the alarm about how artificial intelligence (AI) might be used by those in power to keep their grip on society.

Speaking in Detroit, she pointed out that talk of an "inevitable" AI future mostly reflects the fears of wealthy people worried about how well they can maintain control over others.

Cottom believes this narrative is less about tech and more about powerful interests shaping our reality.