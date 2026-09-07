AI could decode animal communication using biologgers by 2030
AI might soon let us chat with animals, seriously.
Thanks to smart tech and tiny devices called biologgers that record animal sounds, researchers think we could start understanding things like whale songs and bird calls by 2030.
By crunching huge amounts of audio data, AI is getting closer to cracking the code of animal languages.
Experts warn AI could aid poaching
While this sounds amazing, there's a catch. Tools made for studying animals have sometimes been turned against them, like poachers using recorded bird calls or whalers using sonar.
Experts warn that if AI helps decode animal communication, it could also make it easier for hunters or poachers to harm wildlife.
As one researcher put it, a researcher working on crow communication says his work could be twisted by hunters into a simple, dangerous message: "Come, it's safe."