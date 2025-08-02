AI could develop language humans can't understand, warns Geoffrey Hinton
Geoffrey Hinton, often called the "Godfather of AI," is sounding the alarm about artificial intelligence possibly creating a language humans can't understand.
On the One Decision podcast , he admitted he wishes he'd seen this coming sooner and is now urging for clear ethical rules to keep AI in check.
AI's rapid progress and potential risks
Hinton explained that when one AI learns something new, it can instantly share it with others—speeding up progress way faster than humans ever could.
Tools like GPT-4 are already beating us at general knowledge, and while they're not perfect at complex reasoning yet, that gap is closing fast.
Despite these leaps, many tech leaders aren't talking openly about the risks, which makes honest conversations about how we handle AI more important than ever.