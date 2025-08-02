Google Home app gets Material You redesign for media controller
Google just gave its Home app for Android a sleek new look with the Material 3 redesign for the media controller.
Rolling out in version 3.37 for Public Preview users, this update is all about making it easier (and nicer) to control music and streaming on your smart displays, speakers, or Google TV devices.
Now playing card looks a lot like what you see
The new "now playing" card looks a lot like what you see on Pixel phones—think big play/pause button in the center, quick controls for skipping tracks, volume tweaks, and device selection all within easy reach.
You'll also spot a Photo Frame preview front and center.
If you're using Google TV, there's an "Open remote" shortcut plus options to stop casting or mirror your screen.
iOS version yet to be updated
Right now, this redesign is Android-only—no word yet on when iOS will catch up.
Google says the update should feel more modern and reliable thanks to features like Dynamic Color and those uniquely shaped buttons.