Best smartwatches to buy during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is serving up big smartwatch discounts from brands like Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus.
Whether you're into fitness tracking, health features, or just want to leave your phone behind sometimes, there's something for every budget.
The sale makes top smartwatch tech way more accessible.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE, Apple Watch Series 8
Looking for all the bells and whistles? The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE tracks blood pressure and ECG, lets you take calls via LTE, and even supports wallet payments.
The Apple Watch Series 8 adds blood oxygen monitoring, temperature sensing, fall detection, and Emergency SOS.
For serious battery life (up to 100 hours!) plus over 100 sports modes, the OnePlus Watch 2 is a strong contender.
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, boAt Storm Infinity
If you want smart features without splurging, check out the Redmi Watch5 Lite—it has Bluetooth calling, GPS, and lasts up to 18 days on a charge.
The boAt Storm Infinity offers fast charging and SOS alerts with a solid 15-day battery life.
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra brings over 120 sports modes plus an AI voice assistant. Perfect for staying active without emptying your wallet!