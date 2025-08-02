ISRO's new semi-cryogenic tech to debut in 2027

What is the new tech?

The LVM3 (you might remember it as GSLV Mk III) will swap its core stage for one that runs on refined kerosene and liquid oxygen—a first for ISRO.

This switch boosts its payload from 4,200kg to 5,200kg for high orbits while cutting costs by about 25%.

The new SE2000 engine behind this push packs a whopping 200 tons of thrust and marks a big step forward for India's space ambitions.