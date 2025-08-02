Next Article
ISRO's new semi-cryogenic tech to debut in 2027
ISRO is planning to launch its most powerful rocket, the LVM3, with a brand-new semi-cryogenic stage in 2027.
According to Chairman V Narayanan, engine tests are on track and should finish in time for the launch target set for the first quarter of 2027.
This new tech will let the rocket carry heavier satellites and make launches more affordable.
What is the new tech?
The LVM3 (you might remember it as GSLV Mk III) will swap its core stage for one that runs on refined kerosene and liquid oxygen—a first for ISRO.
This switch boosts its payload from 4,200kg to 5,200kg for high orbits while cutting costs by about 25%.
The new SE2000 engine behind this push packs a whopping 200 tons of thrust and marks a big step forward for India's space ambitions.