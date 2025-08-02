CERN creates world's 1st antimatter qubit, unlocking universe's secrets

Researchers isolated one antiproton using special electromagnetic traps and kept outside noise super low, so they could measure its "spin flips" with way more accuracy than ever before. This builds on earlier work showing protons and antiprotons are almost identical, down to billionths of a percent.

With these new antimatter qubits, researchers can hunt for tiny differences

This breakthrough lets scientists test if matter and antimatter really behave exactly the same—something we're still not sure about, since our universe is mostly matter.

With these new antimatter qubits, researchers can hunt for tiny differences that might finally explain why.

And as CERN upgrades its tech, we'll get even closer to unlocking how our universe works.