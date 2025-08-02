This AI browser can replace your admin assistant
Perplexity AI's new Comet browser might just change how office work gets done.
CEO Aravind Srinivasan shared that Comet can automate big tasks like finding job candidates, reaching out to them, tracking responses, and even handling spreadsheets—all in one go with the help of advanced language models.
It also takes care of interview scheduling by syncing calendars and making meeting briefs.
Recruiters, admins might be out of job
Srinivasan believes this tech could make roles like recruiters and admin assistants less necessary, expressing that the Comet browser can automate many tasks currently done by human workers.
Right now, Comet is mainly for paying users (with some features available to free users), and its coolest tools—like creating graphics or booking tickets through AI—are reserved for premium subscribers.
With Perplexity recently hitting an $18 billion valuation, Srinivasan urges professionals to adapt quickly as AI keeps growing.