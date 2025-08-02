No, today is not a solar eclipse day
Nope, there's not a solar eclipse happening today (August 2, 2025), even if your feed says otherwise.
NASA stepped in to clear things up after rumors spread on TikTok and X—turns out, the mix-up started with some unclear posts and a news article that forgot to mention the real date: August 2, 2027.
Next solar and total eclipses
If you're into space stuff, mark your calendar for these: there's a partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025 (visible in Australia and Antarctica), an annular eclipse on February 17, 2026 (over Antarctica, Africa, and South America), and a total eclipse lighting up Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and parts of Russia later that year.
The big one? August 2, 2027—a total solar eclipse lasting over six minutes across parts of the Americas, Europe, and Africa.