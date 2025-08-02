No, today is not a solar eclipse day

Next solar and total eclipses

If you're into space stuff, mark your calendar for these: there's a partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025 (visible in Australia and Antarctica), an annular eclipse on February 17, 2026 (over Antarctica, Africa, and South America), and a total eclipse lighting up Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and parts of Russia later that year.

The big one? August 2, 2027—a total solar eclipse lasting over six minutes across parts of the Americas, Europe, and Africa.