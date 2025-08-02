SpaceX's Crew-11 mission reaches ISS in just 15 hours
SpaceX pulled off another big moment, launching four astronauts to the International Space Station on August 1, 2025.
Their Crew Dragon capsule docked with the ISS just 15 hours later—super quick, though still not as fast as Russia's three-hour record.
This was SpaceX's latest NASA crew mission.
Meet the Crew-11 team
The Crew-11 squad is a mix of talent from around the world: NASA's Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov.
They got this gig after Boeing's Starliner was delayed again; Platonov also missed his last flight due to illness.
The team will spend at least six months living and working on the ISS.
Spotting the ISS
You can't really see the Crew Dragon itself arrive—it moves too fast—but you can catch the ISS flying overhead as a bright dot in the sky almost anywhere on Earth. Just use a tracking app for timings.
NASA livestreamed the docking and welcome, showing how space brings people together from all over.