SpaceX's Crew-11 mission reaches ISS in just 15 hours

The Crew-11 squad is a mix of talent from around the world: NASA 's Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov. They got this gig after Boeing's Starliner was delayed again; Platonov also missed his last flight due to illness. The team will spend at least six months living and working on the ISS .

Spotting the ISS

You can't really see the Crew Dragon itself arrive—it moves too fast—but you can catch the ISS flying overhead as a bright dot in the sky almost anywhere on Earth. Just use a tracking app for timings.

NASA livestreamed the docking and welcome, showing how space brings people together from all over.