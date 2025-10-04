Next Article
AI could do my job better, says OpenAI's Sam Altman
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman is genuinely excited about where artificial intelligence is headed.
In a recent chat, he said he believes AI could eventually do his job as CEO better than he can.
Altman predicts that by 2030, AI models will be so advanced they'll outperform humans in many areas—and he's actually looking forward to it.
Altman's take on AI and jobs
Altman admits AI could replace some jobs but stays optimistic about new roles focused on human skills like empathy and care.
He pointed out, "Humans, human society, we have such main character energy, we don't really care that the machines are smarter than us," he said.
He thinks we'll still value what makes us unique, even as AI takes on bigger responsibilities and the job market shifts.