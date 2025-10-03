NASA may move space shuttle Discovery to Houston

The move could cost up to $150 million

Moving the shuttle could cost up to $150 million, mainly because its frame and roughly 24,000 tiles are super fragile.

The money would come from a law signed by former President Trump, which provisioned $85 million, though the estimated cost is higher.

While NASA worries about preserving the shuttle during such a risky move, Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are all for it—they say bringing Discovery to Houston is legal.