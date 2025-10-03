Next Article
NASA may move space shuttle Discovery to Houston
Technology
The White House is considering taking apart the retired Space Shuttle Discovery and relocating it from Virginia's Udvar-Hazy Center, where it's been on display since 2012, to Houston's Space Center Museum.
Discovery flew 39 missions between 1984 and its retirement in 2011.
The move could cost up to $150 million
Moving the shuttle could cost up to $150 million, mainly because its frame and roughly 24,000 tiles are super fragile.
The money would come from a law signed by former President Trump, which provisioned $85 million, though the estimated cost is higher.
While NASA worries about preserving the shuttle during such a risky move, Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are all for it—they say bringing Discovery to Houston is legal.