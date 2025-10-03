Blue Origin reveals crew for upcoming NS-36 mission
Blue Origin just revealed who's flying on its upcoming NS-36 mission aboard the New Shepard rocket.
The exact launch date isn't set yet, but it's coming soon—this will be the first flight since August's successful NS-34 trip that sent six people to the edge of space.
For NS-36, five passengers have been named, with one mystery flyer to be announced after landing.
Who's on board this time
This crew brings together FranChoice founder Jeff Elgin, Portals founder Danna Karagussova, DARPA researcher and self-driving car pioneer Dr. Clint Kelly III (who also flew in 2022), entrepreneur Aaron Newman, and world traveler Vitalii Ostrovsky.
The ride promises a quick but unforgettable taste of weightlessness and epic Earth views—another step in Blue Origin's push to make space tourism a reality for more people.