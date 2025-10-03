Blue Origin reveals crew for upcoming NS-36 mission Technology Oct 03, 2025

Blue Origin just revealed who's flying on its upcoming NS-36 mission aboard the New Shepard rocket.

The exact launch date isn't set yet, but it's coming soon—this will be the first flight since August's successful NS-34 trip that sent six people to the edge of space.

For NS-36, five passengers have been named, with one mystery flyer to be announced after landing.