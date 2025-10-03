Next Article
Google Play Store now lets you send gift cards
Technology
You can now send digital gift cards straight from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Just head to your profile menu to pick from popular brands in Retail, Beauty, and Dining, with card values ranging from $15 to $100—no need for a separate app or website.
How to send a gift card
Customize your gift card by choosing a design, adding the recipient's email, and writing a message.
Thanks to Google's partnership with Blackhawk Network, these cards are easy to find and send—making gifting quick and personal right from your phone.