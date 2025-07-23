AI could eliminate entire job categories, says OpenAI CEO
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just told a Federal Reserve crowd that AI might wipe out entire job categories—especially customer support, which he thinks could be "totally, totally gone" as AI handles calls faster and more accurately than people.
AI already outperforms most doctors in diagnostics
Altman pointed out that AI is already outperforming most doctors in diagnostics, but he still believes humans need to stay involved in healthcare decisions.
He also flagged risks like AI-powered fraud and the chance that bad actors could use AI to mess with the US financial system.
Altman warns about voiceprint authentication
Altman called out banks for relying on voiceprint authentication, saying it's too easy for AI to hack.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration wants fewer rules and more data centers to help the US stay ahead of China in the global AI race.
OpenAI is opening a Washington office next year
OpenAI is getting more involved with policymakers—they're opening a Washington office next year as part of a bigger push by tech companies to shape how AI gets regulated while still driving innovation.