AI could eliminate entire job categories, says OpenAI CEO

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just told a Federal Reserve crowd that AI might wipe out entire job categories—especially customer support, which he thinks could be "totally, totally gone" as AI handles calls faster and more accurately than people.

AI already outperforms most doctors in diagnostics Altman pointed out that AI is already outperforming most doctors in diagnostics, but he still believes humans need to stay involved in healthcare decisions.

He also flagged risks like AI-powered fraud and the chance that bad actors could use AI to mess with the US financial system.

Altman warns about voiceprint authentication Altman called out banks for relying on voiceprint authentication, saying it's too easy for AI to hack.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration wants fewer rules and more data centers to help the US stay ahead of China in the global AI race.