AI could engineer new pandemic, worries OpenAI's Altman Technology Sep 11, 2025

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, says he's worried that advanced AI models like ChatGPT are now "very good at bio" and could be misused to create a new pandemic.

On The Tucker Carlson Show, Altman admitted, "You know, engineer another COVID-style pandemic, I worry about that," but also shared that his team is working hard to prevent such risks.