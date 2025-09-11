Next Article
AI could engineer new pandemic, worries OpenAI's Altman
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, says he's worried that advanced AI models like ChatGPT are now "very good at bio" and could be misused to create a new pandemic.
On The Tucker Carlson Show, Altman admitted, "You know, engineer another COVID-style pandemic, I worry about that," but also shared that his team is working hard to prevent such risks.
GPT-5 has extra safety layers to prevent biological misuse
OpenAI has built extra safety layers into its latest model, GPT-5, specifically to block any attempts at biological misuse.
Altman has a history of raising AI-related alarms
Altman isn't shy about raising alarms—he's described AI as possibly "alive" and talked openly about tough topics like the suspicious death of a former employee.
Earlier this year, he warned about an impending fraud crisis as AI gets better at beating security systems.