You can now play Xbox games in select cars
Microsoft and LG just announced a cool new feature: Xbox Cloud Gaming is rolling out in select cars.
If you've got an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a Bluetooth controller, you can play Xbox games right on your car's screen using LG's webOS platform.
Perfect for passing time while parked or charging.
Games will only be available when the car is parked
No console needed—the games stream from the cloud, but they only work when the car isn't moving (so, no distracting the driver).
It's starting with certain Kia models in Europe, with plans to reach more brands and regions soon.
This move shows how gaming and car tech are merging, making road trips way more fun for passengers.