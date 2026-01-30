AI could help create biological weapons, warns Anthropic CEO
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, says powerful AIs like large language models might already know enough to help someone build biological weapons.
He notes AI's potential to accelerate work in the biological sciences.
In his words, "LLMs are approaching (or may already have reached) the knowledge needed to create and release [biological weapons] end-to-end."
He worries AI could guide anyone step-by-step—potentially enabling them to carry out such attacks.
Why Amodei is worried—and what he suggests
Amodei compares today's top AI clusters to a "country of geniuses in a data center," working way faster than humans.
He warned of rapid change and potential broad economic impacts, possibly within five years (by January 2031).
To keep things safer, he suggests chip export controls, and laws for more transparency around AI.
Who is Dario Amodei?
Amodei is the CEO of Anthropic. He has written about Anthropic's 'constitution' for Claude (which aims for safer AI), and he's become one of the most vocal voices about responsible tech development.