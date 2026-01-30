AI could help create biological weapons, warns Anthropic CEO Technology Jan 30, 2026

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, says powerful AIs like large language models might already know enough to help someone build biological weapons.

He notes AI's potential to accelerate work in the biological sciences.

In his words, "LLMs are approaching (or may already have reached) the knowledge needed to create and release [biological weapons] end-to-end."

He worries AI could guide anyone step-by-step—potentially enabling them to carry out such attacks.