AI could outsmart humans soon, warns web inventor Berners-Lee
Tim Berners-Lee, who created the World Wide Web, is sounding the alarm on AI getting way smarter than people.
He told interviewer Jaya Bhattacharji Rose that, given the pace at which it is evolving, there is a real prospect of AI becoming more powerful than its creator.
Berners-Lee described ChatGPT as a "phase change" and thinks we need to address superintelligent AI now—especially as tech companies race ahead.
He suggests building personal AIs with strong ethics
Berners-Lee warns that if we don't keep super-smart AIs in check, they might start making decisions that don't line up with what's best for humans.
He suggests building personal AIs with strong ethics—like doctors have—and says users should control their own data.
Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web
He invented the World Wide Web. Today, he is working on Solid pods to help people take back control of their data from big platforms.
He's called for a 'CERN for AI' before
Berners-Lee has made waves before—he's warned that AI could break how websites make money by skipping links, and even called for a "CERN for AI" to keep things safe.
He has also said today's internet is "optimized for nastiness" because addictive algorithms spread misinformation so easily.