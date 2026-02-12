AI could outsmart humans soon, warns web inventor Berners-Lee Technology Feb 12, 2026

Tim Berners-Lee, who created the World Wide Web, is sounding the alarm on AI getting way smarter than people.

He told interviewer Jaya Bhattacharji Rose that, given the pace at which it is evolving, there is a real prospect of AI becoming more powerful than its creator.

Berners-Lee described ChatGPT as a "phase change" and thinks we need to address superintelligent AI now—especially as tech companies race ahead.