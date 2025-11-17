AI could wipe out half of entry-level office jobs, warns Anthropic CEO
AI might replace up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs in the next five years, according to Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.
Speaking at a recent summit, he flagged consulting, law, and finance as areas most at risk.
Amodei said he felt it was important "to warn the world about it and to speak honestly," adding that unemployment could rise sharply if we don't prepare.
Why this matters
Amodei's warning reflects growing worries about how quickly AI is changing the job market.
He and Anthropic's head of policy both called for urgent policy action to handle this disruption before it leads to bigger social problems.
Who is Dario Amodei?
Amodei co-founded Anthropic after working at OpenAI and is known for pushing for safer AI.
He's also made headlines with past predictions—once estimating a 25% chance that AI could have catastrophic effects but hoping things go "really, really well."
His latest comments have sparked more debate among tech leaders about where work is headed next.