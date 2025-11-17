AI could wipe out half of entry-level office jobs, warns Anthropic CEO Technology Nov 17, 2025

AI might replace up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs in the next five years, according to Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.

Speaking at a recent summit, he flagged consulting, law, and finance as areas most at risk.

Amodei said he felt it was important "to warn the world about it and to speak honestly," adding that unemployment could rise sharply if we don't prepare.