AI data centers buy used gas turbines and jet engines
Technology
AI data centers are using so much electricity that utilities cannot keep up, so they are snapping up used gas turbines and even old jet engines to fill the gap.
New turbines are firmly focused on the 2030 to 2031 window, making secondhand options a quick fix as everyone scrambles to power the next wave of AI technology.
Major turbine makers cannot meet demand
Big names like Siemens Energy and GE Vernova cannot meet soaring demand. US data centers alone could more than triple their needs by 2028.
Since new turbines take too long to deliver, developers are trying smaller turbines and gas engines for faster solutions, even though used equipment comes with risks like uncertain maintenance history.
The industry is racing to adapt as AI keeps pushing energy needs higher.