AI effect: Global water consumption could surge 11x by 2028

Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers are likely to lead to a massive surge in global water consumption, a Morgan Stanley report has revealed. The study predicts that by 2028, these facilities could consume some 1,068 billion liters of water annually for cooling systems and electricity generation. This would be an astounding 11-fold increase from estimates made in 2024.

Water usage Understanding the 3 'scopes' of AI's water footprint The report highlights that while the cooling of data centers is a well-known source of water consumption, the indirect usage through electricity generation is often overlooked. The full water footprint of AI covers three "scopes." Scope one refers to on-site cooling or direct use of water by data centers to prevent servers from overheating, while scope two relates to electricity generation and its indirect use in powering these facilities.

Manufacturing impact Semiconductor manufacturing also contributes to water usage The third scope pertains to semiconductor manufacturing, the water-heavy process of producing specialized chips for AI. Semiconductor facilities can use up to five million gallons of ultrapure water every day. The report's estimates are based on various factors such as assumptions about water intensity and consumption factors, cooling technologies, and regional energy mix.

Future projections Adoption of more efficient solutions Depending on the adoption of more efficient solutions, annual water consumption could range between 637 billion liters and a staggering 1,485 billion liters. This highlights the potential variability in future water usage patterns as operations become more efficient.