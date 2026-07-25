Deepfake video links of Piyush Goyal removed from social media
What's the story
Links to a deepfake video of Union Minister Piyush Goyal have been removed from several social media platforms, government sources said to PTI today. The move comes after the minister alleged that his remarks to the media outside Parliament were "maliciously" altered in a clip to spread misinformation. He has also filed a police complaint over the matter.
AI misuse
'Irresponsible misuse of AI to mislead public'
In a post on social media platform X, Goyal condemned the irresponsible misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public.
He said that such actions "cannot and will not be tolerated."
The minister also flagged the altered video clip of his conversation with the media outside Parliament, which he claimed was maliciously tampered with using AI to create a deepfake.
Legal action
Goyal files police complaint
Goyal has filed a complaint with the police in this matter. An FIR (No. 123/26) was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station this morning.
"Strict legal action will be taken against every individual involved in creating, disseminating, or deliberately promoting this fake video," he warned in his post.
The minister also urged the public to rely only on verified and authentic sources for information.
Public trust
Manipulated video comes amid ongoing student protests
In his post, Goyal expressed confidence that India's aware and tech-savvy citizens, especially the youth, will not fall prey to such misinformation.
The manipulated video comes amid ongoing student protests organized by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi over irregularities in medical entrance and competitive exams.
Social media has been flooded with content related to these protests and authorities have repeatedly warned against unverified videos/posts circulating online.