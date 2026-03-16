AI deepfakes and automation: Interpol report on financial scams
Financial scams drained $442 billion from the global economy in 2025, says Interpol.
The latest report highlights how AI is making these scams smarter and more profitable, letting criminals automate entire fraud campaigns without much human effort.
Fraudsters are using deepfake audio to fake executive voices
Fraudsters are now using deepfake audio to fake executive voices and approve bogus wire transfers, especially across Asia-Pacific.
With tools like fraud-as-a-service and generative AI, even people with little tech know-how can pull off complex scams.
Global losses were $442 billion in 2025.
Law enforcement isn't sitting back
Law enforcement isn't sitting back, Interpol reports a 54% jump in global fraud alerts since 2024, across Interpol member countries.
They've helped crack over 1,500 cross-border cases worth $1.1 billion and launched operations like Shadow Storm to target scam centers behind financial crime and cyberattacks.