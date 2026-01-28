AI-designed virus can kill E. coli—What does it mean?
Technology
Scientists at Stanford and the Arc Institute have used AI to create a new virus, Evo-Ph2147, that targets and kills E. coli bacteria.
What's cool is it multiplies 25% faster than regular viruses, opening up fresh hope for fighting antibiotic-resistant infections.
Other details
To make Evo-Ph2147, the team designed 285 viral blueprints with AI and found 16 that worked especially well against E. coli.
The good news: this virus only attacks bacteria—not humans—though researchers say we need strict rules to keep these powerful tools safe and used responsibly as this tech grows.