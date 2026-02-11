AI-driven tool Xumane Recruit aims to revolutionize hiring
Technology
Xumane has rolled out Xumane Recruit, a new AI-driven tool that aims to make job hiring way smarter and faster.
Instead of relying on gut feelings, it uses AI-led interviews and real-time analytics to help companies find the right people more efficiently—from first contact all the way to final selection.
The tool promises to bring measurable improvements in recruitment
Organizations using Xumane Recruit have reported measurable improvements, including up to 95% faster time to hire, 87% reduction in recruitment costs, and a 54% increase in successful hires.
With features like automated scheduling and fair assessments, Xumane Recruit is built to tackle today's recruitment challenges and make the whole process smoother for everyone involved.