AI drives costs higher at Indian fintechs including Paytm's ₹211cr
Technology
AI is everywhere these days, and Indian fintech companies like Paytm, Groww, and PB Fintech are feeling the pinch.
Their tech costs have jumped sharply: Paytm's software, cloud, and data center expenses rose 59% to ₹211 crore last quarter, while Groww and PB Fintech saw similar spikes.
All that AI power doesn't come cheap.
Fintechs extend hardware and optimize workloads
To handle these rising expenses, companies are getting creative: stretching hardware lifecycles and fine-tuning workloads to stay efficient.
PhonePe's Rahul Chari points out it's really the heavy computing needs of AI driving up costs.
Meanwhile, Zerodha's CTO Kailash Nadh says focusing on lean engineering is key to keeping spending under control.