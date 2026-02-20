AI expert reveals what's holding back tech in India, globally
Cisco's Jeetu Patel just broke down what's holding back AI in India and beyond at the India AI Impact Summit.
He pointed to three big hurdles: not enough infrastructure, missing context, and a lack of trust.
As he put it, "Infrastructure is oxygen for AI."
Patel warns that lack of trust could lead to disasters
Patel explained how AI is moving from simple chatbots to digital co-workers, and eventually to physical agents working alongside us.
But without the right data—especially from businesses and machines—these smart agents won't reach their full potential.
He also warned that if we don't trust AI, mistakes could go from giving wrong answers to making wrong decisions.
India could soon be 1 of the world's biggest AI users
Patel sees India as a future leader in global AI thanks to its huge pool of young talent and digital tools like Aadhaar and UPI.
"AI works best with scale," he said, suggesting India could soon be one of the world's biggest users of AI if these challenges are tackled head-on.