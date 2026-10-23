AI exposed PHP flaws and 14,000 open-source gaps, sparking attacks

AI is not just helping with homework or chatbots. It is also making life easier for hackers.

In October 2026, AI tools quickly spotted weaknesses in PHP (which runs many websites), leading to millions of hacking attempts after disclosure.

Huzefa Motiwala, senior director at Palo Alto Networks, pointed out that AI has uncovered 14,000 security gaps in open-source projects, work that would have taken humans years.