AI exposed PHP flaws and 14,000 open-source gaps, sparking attacks
AI is not just helping with homework or chatbots. It is also making life easier for hackers.
In October 2026, AI tools quickly spotted weaknesses in PHP (which runs many websites), leading to millions of hacking attempts after disclosure.
Huzefa Motiwala, senior director at Palo Alto Networks, pointed out that AI has uncovered 14,000 security gaps in open-source projects, work that would have taken humans years.
Huzefa Motiwala urges continuous security monitoring
As more companies use AI, new security headaches are popping up, like sensitive information ending up where it should not.
Motiwala says that keeping security "a continuous process" means regular checks, prompt remediation, and monitoring.
His advice? Businesses need to seriously level up their security and keep a close watch, since AI can find and exploit weak spots faster than ever before.