AI finds hidden PHP bugs faster, prompting government website shutdowns
AI is now spotting hidden bugs in software much quicker, and that is making things tricky for everyone online.
Recently, newly surfaced vulnerabilities in PHP (a language used pretty much everywhere) took some government and public websites offline as a precaution.
Cloudflare's CEO says they are keeping an eye on even more serious issues popping up, so the cybersecurity world has its hands full.
Patrick Garrity expects more fire drills
Along with PHP, critical vulnerabilities were disclosed in Node.js and Plex, as well as security breaches around AI gateway LiteLLM and modern application hosting platform Railway.
There are also worries about the Indian certifying authority eMudhra having relied on an extraordinarily weak cryptographic key.
As VulnCheck researcher Patrick Garrity puts it, "If we just saw four or five things like this, this week, I would expect we're going to see a lot more. I think there's going to be a lot more fire drills for anything that's internet exposed."
AI is surfacing problems faster than teams can patch them.