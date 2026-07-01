AI finds hidden slow slips on California's San Andreas fault

Slow slips linked to low-frequency quakes

Turns out, these slow slips are linked to low-frequency earthquakes deep underground (under 20km down).

That connection could help explain how stress builds up for major quakes.

Lead researcher Zahra Zali said AI helped them find patterns regular tools missed, and co-author Patricia Martinez-Garzon noted the finding was a big step for earthquake science.

The team now hopes to use these AI tools worldwide to learn even more about how earthquakes work.