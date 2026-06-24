AI forces rethink of corporate security, IBM VP Gaurav Agarwal
AI is shaking up how companies protect themselves online, according to Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President of Technology at IBM India and South Asia.
With more businesses moving to the cloud and remote work becoming the norm, old-school security methods just aren't cutting it anymore.
"Perimeter security protection does not hold true anymore," Agarwal explained.
Identity is frontline, human oversight essential
Agarwal pointed out that identity, knowing exactly who's accessing what, has become the new front line of defense.
He also warned about risks from AI agents that can act on their own, saying they could leak sensitive information if not managed carefully.
His advice: use AI to spot weaknesses before hackers do, but keep humans in the loop for big decisions.
He emphasized that a human in the loop needs to be involved.