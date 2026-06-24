AI forces rethink of corporate security, IBM VP Gaurav Agarwal

Identity is frontline, human oversight essential

Agarwal pointed out that identity, knowing exactly who's accessing what, has become the new front line of defense.

He also warned about risks from AI agents that can act on their own, saying they could leak sensitive information if not managed carefully.

His advice: use AI to spot weaknesses before hackers do, but keep humans in the loop for big decisions.

He emphasized that a human in the loop needs to be involved.