AI Fusion summit to be held in Vijayawada on April 4
Technology
Vijayawada is all set to host the AI Fusion summit on April 4, bringing together experts from leading global corporations, industry leaders, and startups and innovators.
Organized by APDTIN and DeepTech Naipunya Foundation, with support from the state government, the event will dive into hot topics like generative AI, robotics, and how AI is shaping our world.
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The summit will feature speakers from big names like Google and Infosys, aiming to help Andhra Pradesh build a strong AI ecosystem and spark new opportunities for learning and collaboration across tech communities.