AI Fusion summit to be held in Vijayawada on April 4 Technology Mar 25, 2026

Vijayawada is all set to host the AI Fusion summit on April 4, bringing together experts from leading global corporations, industry leaders, and startups and innovators.

Organized by APDTIN and DeepTech Naipunya Foundation, with support from the state government, the event will dive into hot topics like generative AI, robotics, and how AI is shaping our world.