AI Gemini daily brief merges Gmail Google Calendar and chats

Gemini replies and reminders for subscribers

Gemini Daily Brief gives you a quick rundown of your schedule, important emails, and reminders, all in one spot.

You can check plans, reply to messages, or set new reminders without leaving the platform.

For now, it's only available to Gemini Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers at gemini.google.com/daily-brief.

The more you use it, the smarter it gets about what matters most to you.