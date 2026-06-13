AI Gemini daily brief merges Gmail Google Calendar and chats
Technology
Gemini Daily Brief is an AI-powered tool that pulls together your Gmail, Google Calendar, and past Gemini chats into one handy morning summary.
The idea? Help you start your day with a clear plan, no more wasting time digging through emails or figuring out what's next.
Gemini replies and reminders for subscribers
Gemini Daily Brief gives you a quick rundown of your schedule, important emails, and reminders, all in one spot.
You can check plans, reply to messages, or set new reminders without leaving the platform.
For now, it's only available to Gemini Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers at gemini.google.com/daily-brief.
The more you use it, the smarter it gets about what matters most to you.