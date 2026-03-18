AI hacked McKinsey's internal tool, leaked sensitive data

The breach revealed 46.5 million chat messages, more than 700,000 confidential files, and tens of thousands of user accounts. Even more concerning: the system prompts that guide how Lilli responds to consultants were left wide open for editing, meaning someone could have changed how the AI thinks and answers without leaving a trace.

McKinsey fixed the issue within hours

McKinsey says it fixed the issue within hours and found no sign that client data were taken.

Still, this incident is a wake-up call about how fast companies are rolling out AI tools without locking down sensitive data or double-checking who can change what behind the scenes.