AI hallucinations sneak into top AI conference papers
Turns out, even the world's biggest AI conference isn't immune to a little "hallucination."
Investigators found 100 fake citations in 51 research papers accepted at NeurIPS 2025—even though reviewers were trained to spot this stuff.
It's a reminder that AI-generated content can still slip through the cracks, even at the highest level.
Why does it matter?
Citations are a big deal for researchers—they shape careers and reputations.
But if fake references can sneak past experts, it puts the whole system's trust on shaky ground.
As more research relies on AI tools, making sure what's real (and what isn't) is only getting tougher.