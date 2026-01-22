AI hallucinations sneak into top AI conference papers Technology Jan 22, 2026

Turns out, even the world's biggest AI conference isn't immune to a little "hallucination."

Investigators found 100 fake citations in 51 research papers accepted at NeurIPS 2025—even though reviewers were trained to spot this stuff.

It's a reminder that AI-generated content can still slip through the cracks, even at the highest level.