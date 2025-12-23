AI heavyweights debate: Is "general intelligence" real?
A social media spat just broke out between two big names in AI—Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind) and Yann LeCun (2024 Nobel winner, ex-Meta).
LeCun argued online that "general intelligence as a concept" isn't real, but Hassabis pushed back, saying the human brain is basically a general-purpose machine that can learn almost anything.
Their posts received thousands of likes and reshares, drawing widespread attention in the AI community.
Why does this matter for AI's future?
This isn't just an academic argument—it shapes how we build future AI.
Hassabis believes humans are versatile because our brains can adapt if given enough time and resources.
LeCun disagrees, pointing out that humans have limits (like only seeing visible light), and calls for smarter AI design using longer memory and richer sensory data—not just mountains of training info.
Even Elon Musk jumped in to back Hassabis, showing how much this debate matters to tech's biggest players.