AI heavyweights debate: Is "general intelligence" real?

Why does this matter for AI's future?

This isn't just an academic argument—it shapes how we build future AI.

Hassabis believes humans are versatile because our brains can adapt if given enough time and resources.

LeCun disagrees, pointing out that humans have limits (like only seeing visible light), and calls for smarter AI design using longer memory and richer sensory data—not just mountains of training info.

Even Elon Musk jumped in to back Hassabis, showing how much this debate matters to tech's biggest players.