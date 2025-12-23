These AirPods Pro rivals come with heartbeat and SpO2 tracking

Ai+, a new consumer tech brand from India, has announced its first-ever audio product line-up, NovaPods. The latest range is set to expand the company's connected device ecosystem. The launch is scheduled for Q1 2026, with prices starting at under ₹1,000. The NovaPods range includes Go, Air, Pro, Beats, and Clips wireless earbuds . Each variant is designed with a different focus.

Advanced features NovaPods Pro and Beats offer enhanced audio experiences The NovaPods Pro model promises improved sound clarity and active noise cancelation for an immersive audio experience. Meanwhile, the NovaPods Beats model not only delivers powerful bass but also comes with heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring capabilities. This makes it a great choice for health-conscious users who want to keep track of their vitals while enjoying music. The lightweight NovaPods Go is aimed at on-the-go users who value portability and convenience.

Unique offering NovaPods Clips: Merging health, fashion, and immersive listening The NovaPods Clips model is a unique combination of fashion and immersive listening. It provides an enhanced awareness of the listeners' surroundings. This innovative feature makes it stand out from other models in the NovaPods range.