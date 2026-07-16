AI helps employers scan job seekers' and employees' online lives
AI is now helping employers scan the online lives of job seekers and employees, not just top executives, but pretty much everyone.
These tools can spot questionable posts across different platforms, even content posted under fake names.
The goal? Companies want to hire people who fit their culture, so your digital footprint matters more than ever.
Scandals show old posts' career risks
Recent scandals show how old posts can come back to haunt you, like US Senate candidate Graham Platner, who before a rape allegation ended his campaign was damaged by the emergence of racist messages and a Nazi-linked tattoo, or Darializa Avila Chevalier, who faced backlash over past tweets.
Experts say it's smart to clean up risky content and focus on building a positive presence instead of trying to erase everything.
With AI in the mix, managing what you share online could make a real difference for your career down the line.