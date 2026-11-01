AI helps Microsoft and Google find bugs faster, devices exposed
AI is now helping tech giants like Microsoft and Google find software bugs at record speed.
Just last month, Microsoft patched more bugs in a single month than it used to in an entire year, and Chrome released nearly 14 times as many security fixes this year as in all of 2025.
While this means better protection overall, a lot of devices are still left exposed if people miss these updates.
India faces high unpatched device risk
In India, the risk is even higher: about 41% of Windows desktop web traffic in India came from Windows 10 in September, which now requires a paid subscription for updates.
Many Android phones are stuck on old versions too. Plus, with so much unlicensed software still around (58% as of 2016), staying safe online can be tricky.
Turning on automatic updates and steering clear of pirated apps can really help keep your devices secure.