AI recreates face of  volcanic eruption victim at Pompeii

In a groundbreaking development, archeologists at the ancient Roman site of Pompeii have used artificial intelligence (AI) to digitally reconstruct the face of a man who died in the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The digital portrait depicts a man trying to escape toward the coast of modern-day Italy during the volcanic eruption. He is seen crouching and shielding himself with an object as volcanic debris rains down around him.

Collaborative effort Digital reconstruction and its significance The digital reconstruction was done by the Pompeii Archaeological Park in association with the University of Padua. It is based on detailed excavation records from areas outside the ancient city walls. The project aims to translate the skeletal data into a realistic human likeness, capturing the damage patterns on bones and surrounding artifacts found at the site. This innovative approach offers deeper insight into victims' final moments during one of history's most famous natural disasters.

Discovery Details about the victim The remains of the man were found outside the city walls, near the southern exit routes. He was identified as an adult male who appeared to have been trying to escape the eruption. His body was found next to a terracotta mortar, interpreted as an improvised shield against the falling volcanic material. The man also carried personal items such as an oil lamp, a small iron ring, and 10 bronze coins.

Advertisement