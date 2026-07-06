AI helps smaller gigs get discovered, BookMyShow spots bots
AI is quietly transforming how we experience live events.
Platforms like BookMyShow now use AI to spot ticket-buying bots, so more real fans actually get tickets.
Personalized event suggestions mean you're less likely to miss cool shows, even smaller gigs get a fair shot at being discovered without big marketing budgets.
BookMyShow's Curtis: AI speeds event planning
Behind the scenes, AI helps event teams design venues, create promo materials, and run simulations, speeding up decisions and cutting costs.
After the show, it analyzes audience reactions to fine-tune future events and pricing.
Artists also get smarter tour planning with insights on where their fans are and what they want.
As BookMyShow's CTO Noel Curtis sums up, "AI today plays a key role across the entire live entertainment journey."