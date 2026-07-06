AI helps smaller gigs get discovered, BookMyShow spots bots

BookMyShow's Curtis: AI speeds event planning

Behind the scenes, AI helps event teams design venues, create promo materials, and run simulations, speeding up decisions and cutting costs.

After the show, it analyzes audience reactions to fine-tune future events and pricing.

Artists also get smarter tour planning with insights on where their fans are and what they want.

As BookMyShow's CTO Noel Curtis sums up, "AI today plays a key role across the entire live entertainment journey."