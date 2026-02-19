AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 4 welcomes 2.5L attendees
Day four of the AI Impact Summit 2026 took over Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, drawing a massive crowd.
Organizers said about 2.5 lakh attendees, mostly under 30, took part across the exhibition area.
Big names like PM Modi, French President Macron, and UN Secretary-General Guterres showed up.
The theme? "welfare for all, happiness of all"—a vibe that really matched the youthful energy in the halls.
Sundar Pichai announces Google's $15B AI investment
Industry leaders including Mukesh Ambani, Sam Altman (OpenAI), Ankur Vora (representing the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), and Rishad Premji shared their thoughts on AI's future.
Google's Sundar Pichai spoke about Google's $15 billion AI investment and plans to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam—making India's tech scene both smarter and greener.
India introduces BharatGen Param2
India introduced BharatGen Param2—a powerful model supporting 22 Indian languages and multimodal tasks.
Plus, the government has onboarded more than 38,000 GPUs and will add another 20,000 to the common compute platform, giving startups and researchers more affordable access.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted how practical AI can make a real difference in healthcare, farming, and climate action.