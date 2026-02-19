AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 4 welcomes 2.5L attendees Technology Feb 19, 2026

Day four of the AI Impact Summit 2026 took over Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, drawing a massive crowd.

Organizers said about 2.5 lakh attendees, mostly under 30, took part across the exhibition area.

Big names like PM Modi, French President Macron, and UN Secretary-General Guterres showed up.

The theme? "welfare for all, happiness of all"—a vibe that really matched the youthful energy in the halls.