AI Impact Summit 2026: India's own AI breakthroughs
Technology
The AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi is all about India's own AI breakthroughs, especially models built for Indian languages.
The focus this year is on reducing dependence on global tech by spotlighting local talent and innovations through the IndiaAI Mission.
Meet the homegrown players building AI for India
Sarvam AI is building language and vision models tailored for India, while Soket AI's Eka stack lets people code in regional languages.
Other players like BharatGen, Tech Mahindra, Gnani AI, and Gan AI are rolling out tools—from Indic language models to multilingual content platforms—that aim to make tech more accessible across the country.