AI Impact Summit 2026: New Delhi to host global AI event

Expect a packed agenda with talks on safe and ethical AI, how tech can drive social good, and ways to make AI more inclusive. PM Modi will give a keynote on February 19 and host a CEO roundtable. Plus, there's a huge expo with 300 exhibitors from 30 countries showing off what's next in AI.

A unique platform for Global South

This summit isn't just about tech—it's about shaping how AI impacts real lives across the Global South.

With big names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman joining heads of state, startups, and researchers, it's a unique chance to push for fairer and more accessible tech for everyone.