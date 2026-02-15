AI Impact Summit 2026: Pichai, Altman, Ambani to attend
From February 16-20, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi is hosting the massive AI Impact Summit 2026.
With 35,000+ global registrations and expected participation from more than 100 countries, the summit is one of South Asia's biggest AI events, packed with 700+ sessions on everything from AI safety and ethics to data protection and future strategies.
Sessions will cover topics like 'Sovereign AI' and accessibility
Big names like Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), and Mukesh Ambani will be there, along with top government officials.
Sessions will dive into hot topics like 'Sovereign AI' for security, making tech more accessible, quantum computing collabs, and building sustainable cities—basically tackling how AI can shape a better world.
The summit is built around "People, Planet, Progress," with working groups launching projects like shared tools and open resources to make sure everyone benefits from advances in AI—not just a select few.