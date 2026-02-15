AI Impact Summit 2026: Pichai, Altman, Ambani to attend Technology Feb 15, 2026

From February 16-20, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi is hosting the massive AI Impact Summit 2026.

With 35,000+ global registrations and expected participation from more than 100 countries, the summit is one of South Asia's biggest AI events, packed with 700+ sessions on everything from AI safety and ethics to data protection and future strategies.