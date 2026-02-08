AI Impact Summit 2026: Research symposium, 12 Indian startups to participate
From February 16-20, New Delhi is hosting the massive AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.
Expect over 100,000 attendees, including 20 world leaders and top names in AI.
The week's packed with hackathons, a huge expo (300+ exhibitors), and a global Research Symposium on February 18.
India's AI ambitions
The summit is all about "People, Planet, Progress." Seven working groups will tackle topics like safe AI and economic growth.
India hopes to outdo France's record for declaration signatories and aims to position itself as a global AI hub—including plans to add to the current ~38,000 GPUs, and projections that total AI and data-centre investments could rise to $200 billion.
Research symposium
The Research Symposium gives emerging researchers a real shot to shine—60 posters were picked from 250 entries worldwide (including lots from students and the Global South).
It's a unique chance for fresh ideas to get noticed.
Homegrown startups in the spotlight
Twelve homegrown startups will demo their latest language models—showing how India is stepping up as an AI leader focused on tech that actually helps people.
If you're into innovation or just curious about what's next in tech, this summit is worth keeping an eye on.