AI Impact Summit 2026: Voice AI, India's role in focus

India is hosting the massive AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (Feb 16-20). Gnani.ai's CEO Ganesh Gopalan highlighted how fast, low-latency voice AI is becoming essential for businesses here.

Over 250,000 people registered for the event Over 250,000 people registered—plus big names like Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates, and more.

The summit wraps up with French President Macron and UN Secretary-General Guterres joining in.

Gnani.ai and Indian government's new language models Gnani.ai released a 5-billion-parameter speech-to-speech model under research preview, and separately launched Vachana TTS covering 12 Indian languages — Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Assamese and Indian English.

The government also rolled out BharatGen Param2 (17B), supporting 22 languages with cool multimodal features.