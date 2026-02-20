AI Impact Summit 2026: What happened on Day 5
The India AI Impact Summit just wrapped up in New Delhi (the five-day summit concluded on Feb 20, 2026), bringing together global leaders, tech giants, and AI experts to talk about the future of artificial intelligence and how it'll shape our world.
PM Modi outlines vision for ethical AI
Prime Minister Modi outlined a vision for AI grounded in ethical principles.
The goal? To make sure AI is built on solid values and benefits everyone fairly.
India joins Pax Silica Declaration; Altman warns against power concentration
India joined the US-led Pax Silica Declaration to boost access to AI chips worldwide.
Google dropped news of a $15 billion investment in Indian AI infrastructure and new fiber routes.
NVIDIA was among companies involved in infrastructure investments, while OpenAI's Sam Altman warned about concentration of AI power and called for safeguards.
AI for education, inclusion, safety, science breakthroughs, resources
Summit sessions tackled big topics like using AI for education, inclusion, safety, science breakthroughs, resilience, resources—and making a real difference in society.
Leaders emphasized democratizing AI resources, and several companies announced commitments to broaden access to AI technology.